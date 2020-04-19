Governor Abbott speaks out on San Marcos police shooting situation

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – Governor Greg Abbott released a statement after multiple San Marcos Police Department officers were shot while serving in the line of duty Saturday evening.
“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”Governor Greg Abbott