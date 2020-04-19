Breaking News
Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Wichita Co.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Governor Abbott speaks out on San Marcos police shooting situation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

San Marcos Police are investigating an incident. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – Governor Greg Abbott released a statement after multiple San Marcos Police Department officers were shot while serving in the line of duty Saturday evening.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Governor Greg Abbott

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News