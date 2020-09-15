GPD: Fatal Friday night shooting of pregnant Graham woman at motel under investigation

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)— The Graham Police Department is now releasing details about a fatal Friday night shooting at a local motel where a 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed.

It happened at the Executive Inn on Hwy 16 south.

Police said when officers arrived the victim had a gunshot wound and was being treated by EMS.

The victim was later identified as Klowie Moore.

Police said Moore was staying in the room with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Gage Gillentine, who is also from Graham.

According to authorities, Gillentine was in the motel room when the incident occurred.

No charges have been filed, but police believe the nature of Moore’s death is suspicious.

According to family members, Moore was sixteen weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe was set up in Moore’s honor, you can find that here.