WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police use GPS devices to help track down theft suspects.

According to the arrest affidavit, in May, Wichita Falls Police were sent to a major shipping company on Petrolia Road after the business’ management suspected employees of stealing many cellular devices.

During the operation, GPS tracking devices were placed in boxes containing approximately $18,000 worth of cellular devices. During the early morning hours of July 7, WFPD tactical officers observed the suspects, a shipping employee, Kevin Freeney, and former employee, Jeffrey Swain, take the boxes from the shipping business and tracked them as they drove away.

The packages were eventually tracked down to an apartment complex on East Central Freeway, according to the court documents, and the two suspects were arrested. During an interview with police, both confessed their involvement in the theft. Swain also confessed to committing thefts during him employment with the shipment company and said he was selling the cellphones to a business in Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit.

The allegedly stolen boxes contained cellular devices, watches and iPads valued at approximately $35,000. Both were charged with Theft of Property over $30,000 and under $150,000.

Freeney was freed on a $20,000. Swain’s bond was set at $100,000. He remained in jail custody Saturday.