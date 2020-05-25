Graffiti mural hopes to spread light and positivity

Art can be a powerful representation of the strength and love a community has, and one man is spreading positivity while uniting and growing the local art scene in Downtown Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Art can be a powerful representation of the strength and love a community has, and one man is spreading positivity while uniting and growing the local art scene in Downtown Wichita Falls.

“We’re just going to make this about the people who aren’t with us anymore,” local artist, Jorge Nunez said.

When it comes to turning a blank canvas into a masterpiece, Jorge Nunez is the man for the job, and his newest project on the back of Tadpoles Children’s Academy is one he did to warm the hearts of both the young and old.

“Basically with the owner, I was talking with her and I was like well I don’t like what’s out there do you do you mind if I get some paint over it and she was like okay cool, maybe thought it was a small thing and she came out here and was like wow, because every day I’m out here at this time and you got the kids coming back and fourth from the playground their little eyes light up like this and ask so many questions and that’s what we’re doing it for just all the little love that there is,” Nunez said.

What started as something small is now blossoming into a collaborative piece that will eventually cover the entire wall, it’s even garnered the attention of a familiar local graffiti artist Fuago.

“It seems like in the last six months the spray paint movement has really been booming, everybody wants to pick up a can and learn how to use it and have fun with it, its a little more freeing of an art form rather than brushes and stuff because it’s just really fluid,” Fuago said.

For both Nunez and Fuago, they hope this mural serves more than just the purpose of being beautiful.

“I hope they come down here and its just pure positivity, everybody comes down and sees it or finds something they like, get inspired and want to go paint some stuff,” Fuago said.

“We just want to make sure, I mean just like anything else, you keep a scrapbook right? Remember all those memories? You know hopefully ill be able to come back here and be like, hey Christian you remember when you did this when you were like 12?” Nunez said.

Memories that Nunez hopes unites this community even more during such dark times.

The mural is located in the alley between 9th and 10th Street downtown and Nunez said they’re always accepting donations of paint, and if you would like to contribute to the mural as so many other local artists have you can contact Nunez by text message only at (940) 923-8322.