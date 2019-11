GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving meal near Graham, all you’ll have to do is stop by the Bethel Baptist Church.

It’s the 32nd year the church has hosted the community Thanksgiving dinner.

Stop by and grab a free plate from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can also call 940-549-0619 to arrange to have a meal delivered in town.