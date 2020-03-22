Graham business helps build solution to COVID-19 shortages

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — XCaliber Container makes custom steel containers and as COVID-19 continues to spread., they are doing something a little different.

They came up with three different styles of medical assessment pods to help medical professionals stay safe during coronavirus testing.

“We’ve got it set up where the doctors can actually come in and visit with the patient, in here in a stable environment, they haven’t been in a waiting room, they haven’t even entered the facility,” XCaliber president Brent Isom said.

Between the advanced, basic and drive through medical pods, the folks at XCaliber have their sights set on helping hundreds.

“These have the capability to have 3 to 5 testing staff in them, to test up to 500 patients a day, so when you’re at a facility or a business it’s going to play a big role in limiting the exposure,” XCaliber employee Samantha Isbell said.

The goal is to provide medical professionals the most safe and comfortable place to take care of patients

“We realize that we’re getting stabilized units, that staff can be happy to work in there, at least not miserable for 10 hours a day, and the people coming up aren’t contaminating the facility or the staff members,” Isom said.

Isom also adds that it’s a nice change of pace to build something that they know will help the public immediately.

“A lot of times they don’t even know what they’re building they go out, sometimes I don’t even know what it’s for,” Isom said. “But now, they all know, we’re doing something that is going to change what’s going on in the united states and we’re going to be able to make a difference.”

An idea built on innovation, in one of the nation’s most uncertain times.

To check out one of these medical assessment pods or to find out more on XCaliber, click here.