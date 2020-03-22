1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Graham business helps build solution to COVID-19 shortages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — XCaliber Container makes custom steel containers and as COVID-19 continues to spread., they are doing something a little different.

They came up with three different styles of medical assessment pods to help medical professionals stay safe during coronavirus testing.

“We’ve got it set up where the doctors can actually come in and visit with the patient, in here in a stable environment, they haven’t been in a waiting room, they haven’t even entered the facility,” XCaliber president Brent Isom said.

Between the advanced, basic and drive through medical pods, the folks at XCaliber have their sights set on helping hundreds.

“These have the capability to have 3 to 5 testing staff in them, to test up to 500 patients a day, so when you’re at a facility or a business it’s going to play a big role in limiting the exposure,” XCaliber employee Samantha Isbell said.

The goal is to provide medical professionals the most safe and comfortable place to take care of patients

“We realize that we’re getting stabilized units, that staff can be happy to work in there, at least not miserable for 10 hours a day, and the people coming up aren’t contaminating the facility or the staff members,” Isom said.

Isom also adds that it’s a nice change of pace to build something that they know will help the public immediately.

“A lot of times they don’t even know what they’re building they go out, sometimes I don’t even know what it’s for,” Isom said. “But now, they all know, we’re doing something that is going to change what’s going on in the united states and we’re going to be able to make a difference.”

An idea built on innovation, in one of the nation’s most uncertain times.

To check out one of these medical assessment pods or to find out more on XCaliber, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News