Graham Chamber of Commerce readies an adjusted Evening at the Grahammy’s

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Local businesses have taken one of the biggest hits during the pandemic, a year full of shutdowns and less foot traffic.

“We went to work on trying to think through how we could do anything we could to help those businesses,” Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said.

Forcing the Graham chamber to find new ways to help struggling businesses.

That led to “chamber chats”, Facebook live videos from the chamber on varying topics during the pandemic.

“When it’s scripted it’s just not as natural and it’s not as interesting to watch,” De La Cruz said. “I think that sometimes the questions that arise, you know, are actually some of the best information we put out there.”‘

After having some virtual success so far, they hope it spills over into “An Evening at the Grahammy’s.”

“We think, or have felt that this time for our members, the chamber’s more valuable than ever to them in a very tangible way,” De La Cruz said.

The annual event awards hero’s in the community and helps more than 400 network in and around town.

“Whether it’s a business’s success or a person or an entity that really made an impact, and this is a year that certainty anything like that an impact was a worldwide achieve,” Young County Farm Bureau Agency Manager Brendan Weatherman said.

With all the hardships they’ve already endured, the chamber didn’t want to pile on.

Instead of in-person, this event will be partially virtual. Watch parties will be set up at remote locations around town with food provided by local restaurants, or can choose the comfort of your own home.

“So we didn’t want to cancel anything because we wanted to be more present, even more involved, even more active than we’ve ever been,” De La Cruz said.

This gives people the opportunity to tune in, and the winners the opportunity to actually receive the awards, and title sponsors, like Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the chance to still get out in the community.

“It just allows us to continue to kind of connect with one another, I think that’s something we’ve really all missed in the last year is to connect and just kind of mingle and mix with other business owners,” Weatherman said.

You still have plenty of time to purchase tickets, “An Evening at the Grahammy’s” is next Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

