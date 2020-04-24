1  of  4
Breaking News
Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Young Co. judge amends disaster declaration, some services reopened

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Judge John C. Bullock issued an amended Disaster Declaration on Friday, April 24, allowing for retail services that are not considered “essential” but that may be provided through delivery or pickup to reopen.

The amended order goes into effect immediately and will last until midnight, May 1, 2020, unless otherwise modified or canceled.

Many of the changes to the order follow state-wide orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, including the closing of schools for the remainder of the school year and social distancing and gathering guidelines.

You can find the full amended disaster declaration below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News