Young Co. judge amends disaster declaration, some services reopened

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Judge John C. Bullock issued an amended Disaster Declaration on Friday, April 24, allowing for retail services that are not considered “essential” but that may be provided through delivery or pickup to reopen.

The amended order goes into effect immediately and will last until midnight, May 1, 2020, unless otherwise modified or canceled.

Many of the changes to the order follow state-wide orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, including the closing of schools for the remainder of the school year and social distancing and gathering guidelines.

You can find the full amended disaster declaration below: