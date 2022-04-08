GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Graham will soon be looking for a new City Manager.

A city employee said they were notified that current City Manager, Brandon Anderson, will be resigning and accepting the City Manager position in Levelland.

Anderson made the announcement in a letter written to Graham’s mayor and city councilors asking not to have his contract renewed with the city which ends on May 31, 2022, according to The Graham Leader.

He has held the city manager position for more than five years. According to Levelland and Hockley County News-Press, Anderson was one of 14 applicants and two finalists after former City Manager Erik Rejino announced he would be leaving back in September of 2021.

Anderson was selected as the new Levelland city manager following a two-hour executive session on Monday.