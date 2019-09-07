Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members react to the scene Friday night in Graham after one man was shot and rushed to the hospital before another man barricaded himself inside a home and a stand-off ensued.

Authorities said that gunshot victim did not survive his injuries at Graham Regional Medical Renter, and the shooter was his neighbor across the street.

It all started around 4 p.m. Friday before state and local law enforcement rushed to the scene in hopes of also making sure neighbors were in the clear.

“Born here and raised here, and it’s just getting worse,” Graham resident Karen Lowe said.

Lowe said she’d just picked up her grandkids from school when a police officer got her attention as she turned onto Avenue D from Cliff Drive in Graham.

“And the cop hollered, ‘get out of the way, get out of the way,'” Lowe said. “I said, ‘I live down that way,’ He said, ‘well, you could look down here and see.’ You could see someone hurt in the road, and it looked like they were pulling him away from the house, and someone was doing CPR on him and someone was trying to get him away from the house.”

Hayden Gomillioin and Lowe are neighbors. He was home with his mother when they heard a gunshot.

“We hear a loud bang before that, we didn’t know what it was, though,” Gomillion said. “My mom told me to go outside and see what was going on, and I see the man up the street walking all crooked. I thought he was crazy, but then my neighbor told me to run inside and lock the doors.”

“They were evacuating people, I know that,” Lowe said. “People were running down the street with their kids and stuff trying to get away from them, and they were telling us to get in the house.”

Lowe said she won’t soon forget the chaotic scene that was far too close to home.

“It scared me because I have three granddaughters, and they walk home usually from there,” Lowes said. “They usually walk home, and I picked them up today. They usually would have walked right down the line of fire.”

Authorities said the suspect was last seen entering his house after the gunshot which started a stand-off with law enforcement involving a barricaded person.

After several hours, officers found the suspect dead inside his house, and authorities said it appeared he’d taken his own life.

This whole incident remains under investigation.