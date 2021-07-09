Graham Crisis Center looks to build on recent, future improvements

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — From the outside, you may not realize all what goes on inside this building at 601 Indiana in Graham.

“Super rewarding experience to see the folks come in and obtain the items they need to function,” store manager Hugh Knox said.

But once inside, the Graham Crisis Center has it all.

“It could be just something they’ve never had in their life, or just the basic needs for the job, clothing, furniture,” Knox said.

Whether it’s the Nifty Thrifty close resale side, or the attached food bank, grants from the past year have transformed what they do and offer.

“This whole process has really changed the trajectory of the crisis center,” executive director Kathy Partridge said. “It has given us so much confidence well into the future doing the work that we do.”

$92,000 from the Bertha Foundation to renovate the building, another $37,000 from the Priddy Foundation for new computers and technology, and most recently, a $20,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Graham to upgrade what’s technically their parking lot.

“It’s a disaster, not only is it ugly aesthetically but seriously people, with their food in the food basket, it’s always turning over, you see someone chasing a jar of Ragu down the street,” Partridge said.

Hoping to turn the outside of the building, into what so many people know about the inside.

“Within, I’m going to say two months now, from curb to curb, we’re going to be beautiful and I am so excited about that,” Partridge said.

Allowing them to help even more people.

“Treating everybody with love and respect, and with that it’s all gravy,” Knox said.” As grandma would say it’s all gravy.”

Whether its food, clothes, furniture, or a little kindness.

For more on all the work the Graham Crisis Center does, just click here!