Graham Drive-In closed amid COVID-19 concerns

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise, an iconic Texoma movie theater is closing for the time being.

The Graham Drive-In made the decision Thursday night after attempting to prepare for a weekend of entertainment.

According to a statement given to our newsroom, the Graham Drive-In was authorized to be open on a limited basis.

They later discovered that all other drive-in’s in Texas had closed as well, leading them to do the same.

Management for the Graham Drive-In said it was an extremely difficult decision they don’t want to disappoint their loyal patrons, but they do not want to take a chance that anyone contracts coronavirus.

This has been an extremely tough decision and want you to know we value your friendship and patronage. We WILL open again sometime, as this WILL pass eventually!

Our prayers are with you and your families. — Statement from Graham Drive-In Management

The Graham Drive-In will open again in the future, according to the statement.