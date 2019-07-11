Graham Drive-In Theatre debuts new owners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Graham Drive-In movie theater is under new ownership, and Therrol and Becky DuBois said they are looking to do things bigger and better than ever.

The DuBois recently purchased the drive-in theater from former owners Pam and Dave Scott.

They said the transition has gone pretty smooth and even though we’ve had a fair amount of rain this year, people still flock to the Graham Drive-In to see the newest blockbuster movies.

Becky and Therrol DuBois are hard at work making sure everything is good to go for their double-feature showings during the weekend.

“I retired, and I’m thinking we’re going to go see grandkids, everything is going to be nice and simple and he says I just had an offer and let’s buy the graham drive-in theatre and I’m thinking you are crazy,” Becky DuBois said.

“I work the concession stand and I love just meeting new people from all over and visiting with them and getting to know them and we’ve made a lot of good friends already,” Therrol DuBois said.

The DuBois’ took over ownership of the theater in April 2019 and said they have been loving it ever since, and even though Therrol has worked for drive-ins when he was younger things are a bit different nowadays.

“That was all just physical, you learned how to thread the machine and you just took care of it, here, its all computerized and I’m not a computer guru so I’ve had to learn how to do everything,” Therrol DuBois said.

Besides working out some kinks here and there the DuBois’ said they are excited about this new journey and have noticed a growing trend in drive-in theatres making a comeback.

“It’s fun, you know some of the comments I get at the ticket booth, the kids go, can I talk, and the parents are going, yes you can talk. You can’t do that in a theatre and so I think that’s a lot of it, the kids are free to get out, they’re free to run around the car, in the car and you can still see the movie and everything,” Becky DuBois said.

Hours of operation are Friday through Sunday. Movies start around sundown, even if it’s raining. Tickets are $7 for adults and senior citizens and military are $5 along with children from 5- to 11-years-old, and under get in free.