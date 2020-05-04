Graham encourages ‘shop local’ to unite during pandemic

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Since businesses are beginning to reopen, the Graham Chamber of Commerce has created an initiative to encourage citizens to shop at local businesses.

Shop Local, Eat Local is made for people to shop online at local retailers for this week.

If shoppers spend more than twenty dollars at participating retailers, they receive ten dollars in ‘Chambers Bucks’ that can be used at participating restaurants.

With businesses missing income during Graham’s shelter in place order, chamber of commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said this is a great way to reignite the local economy.

“I think when people hear that a business is closed temporarily or only available to do curbside pick up or delivery, I think tend to think they’re shut down. ‘Ok well, we can’t shop there.’ Well we can, we just have to find a different way to do it,” Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said.