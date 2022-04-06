GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — What would you do if you received a letter from a loved one, five decades after it was written? That’s the question after a time capsule buried in 1972 was recently unearthed and opened.

Even though many have totally forgotten about the letters sealed up 50 years ago, when they arrive, they are the gift of a lifetime.

“As I was reading this letter, I could hear her voice speaking as this letter was being read and that was one of the really cool things,” Graham resident Rick Edwards said.

It’s the perfect sentimental gift, written 50 years ago when stamps were $.08 and gas was $.36 a gallon.

“Whenever I was an 8-years-old my grandmother, Opal Bavousett, she told me and my brother that she was putting a letter into this time capsule,” Edwards said. “Well, when you’re 8-years-old you have no idea what a time capsule is, and when she said we’ll open it in 50 years when you’re 8-years-old again 50 years is a million years from now. Well, here we are.”

Edwards is one of more than 300 people who had letters written to them, then sealed for half a century in this time capsule. Back in 1972, the City of Graham decided to bury the time capsule in Shawnee Park as part of the city’s centennial celebration.

There was some trepidation as they prepared to open the capsule, wondering if everything would be intact after 50 years but to their relief and surprise, not only did the letters survive, being sealed from light, they looked almost as if they’d been written yesterday.

“There’s about three pages worth of stuff in there when we typed it all up,” Graham Chamber of Commerce Manager Lisa Shook said. “There’s things from the high school, from local businesses, from the city, the county, stuff from the governor at the time so there’s a lot of stuff in there.”

Edwards said there were many things in his letter that fascinated and touched him, from his grandma talking about him like he was still in 3rd grade to hoping for the best for him and his future family.

Dear Ricky, we are celebrating Graham’s centennial this month and I’m placing this letter for you and your family in the time capsule. Soon, you will be having your birthday and I can hardly believe you will be turning 9-years-old. It seems like just a short time ago that I set with you in a waiting room in the Olney hospital waiting on your arrival. And of course, you took your time and your dad was walking the floors and he about wore them out. Then we saw our first grandchild and that was what we were waiting patiently for. After 50 years, may God richly bless you and your family on all the things going on in your life. I pray that you and your brother Doug can gather and put together the history of our families and what our family has meant to each other and to this city. And we are hoping that in 50 years you have been very successful. Love, your grandmother and your grandfather. Opal Bavousett and Leonard Bavousett. – Letter found in Graham’s 50-year time capsule

It was that special letter, that brought so many emotions to Rick.

“As I got to the very end of the letter, she started talking about, ‘hey you are going to be almost 60-years-old when you read this letter and you’ll probably have a family and she was excited about that,” Edwards said. “And that was a very emotional part of it because it was like, you know having a grandmother 50 years ago talk to you 50 years in the future, wow that is a pretty cool deal.”

The best thing of all, the letter let him know that even though she’s gone, she’s still watching over him from above.

Another one of the many letters is from 1972 Texas Gov. Preston Smith, who writes to the future governor, who would turn out to be Greg Abbott. The letter will be mailed from Graham to Austin.

The ceremony to see this and much more will be on April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center in Graham.

A full list of the contents of the time capsule can be found below: