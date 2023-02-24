A file image of the front of Graham High School in Graham, Texas. Photo Credit: KFDX

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A power outage at Graham High School on Friday, February 24, 2023, has prompted school officials to release students from classes early.

According to a post on the Graham ISD Facebook page, a fatal electrical incident on Friday morning in a nearby neighborhood prompted the early closure of Graham High School.

Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said it is believed there were work crews in the neighborhood around the campus and a worker was electrocuted. He also said Oncor and Graham Fire Department were on the scene.

Randall Dawson, Director of Public Works for the City of Graham, confirmed the incident was fatal.

The Graham Fire Department posted on their Facebook page for people to avoid the areas of South Street from Kentucky to East.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dawson said an estimated 120 houses and buildings in the area are currently without power. Multiple outages are appearing in Youung County according to PowerOutage.Us.

Students were released at 12:15 p.m. and parents were required to sign students out at the Graham HS gym. Busses will run at their normal time.

Texoma’s Homepage has reached out to Graham Police Department, Graham Fire Department, and Oncor for a statement

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.