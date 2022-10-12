WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Association of Sports Officials has changed the total number of players receiving ejections on Friday, October 7, 2022, following a brawl during the District 3-4A matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and Graham Steers.

Initially, a total of 26 players were ejected from the contest after a sideline-clearing altercation between the two teams.

Following the suspension of play, 14 Hirschi players and 12 Graham players were ejected from the game.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the TASO rescinded 15 of those suspensions, allowing those players to avoid receiving the minimum half-game suspension required of an ejection from a game.

As of Wednesday, October 12, 11 total players are deemed to have required ejection from the game, including 5 players from Hirschi and 6 players from Graham.

The final outcome of the game has yet to be determined.

The District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made of up the Superintendents of the five school districts represented in 3-4A, is expected to meet on Wednesday, October 12 at 1 p.m. to decide the winner and final score of the game.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates following the District 3-4A District Executive Committee hearing.