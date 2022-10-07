WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A racist post on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been what led to a full-out brawl on the field that led to tonight’s game being suspended. The username of the person who made the posts was “SteerGradNowSteerDad.”

The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but it is very possible someone could have just been posing as a Graham dad.

The brawl happened at around 9:25 Friday in Graham with 23 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

Throughout the night, several personal fouls were called for unsportsmanlike conduct against Graham and Hirschi.

Just before the brawl, Hirschi threw an interception, and a Graham player was tackled. A fight between a couple of players led to a fight among several.

Coaches and administrators gathered at mid-field, and after ten minutes, they decided to suspend the game.