WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up of the superintendents of the five schools that make up the district determined the official outcome of the game.

Dr. Donny Lee, Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and Sonny Cruse, Superintendent of the Graham Independent School District, abstained from contributing to the decision.

The Superintendents of Midland Greenwood, Snyder, and Sweetwater, the other three schools in District 3-4A, decided after a discussion Wednesday afternoon to name Hirschi High School the winner of Friday night’s contest.

The Huskies, who were winning by 10 points over the Steers at the time of the game’s suspension with seconds remaining in the third quarter, will go on record as the victor without a point differential.

Friday, October 7, 2022, with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of the varsity football matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers, the game was suspended following a brawl between players of the two teams.

At the time of the game’s suspension, Hirschi was leading by a score of 24-14.

Friday’s game served as the first District 3-4A game for both Hirschi and Graham. As is standard in UIL districts, a school’s record against its district opponents determines its post-season fate.

Still to be determined, however, is which players will serve further suspensions, and for how long. According to the UIL, players who were ejected or deemed to have played a role in the altercation on the field will be suspended a minimum of one-half of the team’s next contest.

Originally, that was a total of 26 players. However, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Texas Association of Sports Officials reduced the total number of ejected players to 11, including 6 Graham players and 5 Hirschi players.

Both Graham Independent School District and the Wichita Falls Independent School districts will file an incident report with the UIL, which will then be sent to the State Executive Committee, where punishments will be determined.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.