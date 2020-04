WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler and MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said they are saddened by this and now more than ever, social distancing and remaining vigilant against this COVID-19 fight is crucial.

"It was just a shock, the numbers have been trending down and the hospital census has been going down and I was so hopeful that we’d make it through this crisis without anyone dying in town," Dr. Williamson said.