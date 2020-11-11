Graham ISD celebrates Veterans Day with student-led ceremony

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Several school districts across Texoma held ceremonies for Veterans Day.

Graham ISD holds this ceremony every year. School district officials said it’s great to celebrate local veterans and it’s important to instill patriotism in students while they’re young.

“I’m sure every single one of you here can agree with me when I say that we know a veteran who is one of the most caring, kind, honorable and most selfless people we’ve ever known,” Graham High School Student Easton Wolf said.

Veterans day is a very special holiday. Almost everyone knows someone that has served in the United States military. Like Graham High School student Raider Horn, whose great grandfathers served, many people have one or more veterans in their own family.

“I remember as a young boy hearing stories about these two extraordinary men and what they did in order to serve their nation. I can honestly say that because I have two veterans that are close to my family and me, I choose to appreciate the day and what it means for others,” Horn said.

Some veterans were influenced to join the military by watching family members serve.

“I come from the background of a great grandfather in World War I, a father in World War II,” Air Force and Army National Guard Veteran Thomas Iles said. “One thing that always impacted me is that I felt like I needed to give some time, however long it be.”

Because Graham ISD holds this ceremony every year, officials said they make it a point to teach their students patriotism and appreciation for the United States military.

“Very proud of how our kids honor our speakers and honor our veterans whenever they come and I think that it’s definitely a worthwhile event to try to build that patriotism and respect and honor for our community members who have served,” Graham High School principal Joe Gordy said.

Local veterans said they definitely feel honored.

“Just to be able to see and hear some of the things that are said and then to see the little kids singing songs, it makes an impact on the veterans that are here as well as I think the younger kids too,” Iles said.

Graham ISD students make an impact on the veterans who have also made an impact on the nation.

Horn also made a point to talk about the veterans’ plaque in the high school. Those plaque honors veterans who left the school to serve in times of war.