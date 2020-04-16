Graham ISD employees to receive $500 bonus

Every employee in the Graham Independent School District will soon receive a one time bonus of $500 during this COVID-19 shelter in place.

Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the board of trustees unanimously approved that Wednesday night.

He said the district has provided bonuses in the past with unbudgeted revenue, but school leaders really wanted to do it now as a number of staff members might be the only breadwinner during layoffs.

Cruse hopes the bonuses will help local businesses and the economy as well.

“This represents about $177,000 being infused in the local economy,” said Cruse. “I hope that a good portion of that, if not all of it, is spent right here in Graham with our local restaurants and other local vendors that are able to be open right now to help people who are struggling. So, I think it’s a very beneficial thing to our staff as well as our community.”

Cruse also said meals are being provided and picked up at different campuses in Graham for around five hundred students each day.

Teachers in Graham right now are using a combination of Google Classroom, Google Hangouts and more to instruct students at home.

https://www.grahamisd.com/