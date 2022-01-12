Graham ISD to close for the rest of the week due to increased COVID-19 cases

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Graham Independent School District announced Wednesday they will close Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14 due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the decision was made as COVID cases continue to escalate making staff unable to accomplish their instructional mission.

For Graham staff members who are not ill, Thursday and Friday will be used as planning days and will work on their campuses.

The school district announced they plan to use their “banked days” so students will not be required to make these days up.

All UIL and Young County Junior Livestock Show events will continue as scheduled as well as the Graham Public Education Foundation Harlem Wizards events scheduled for Thursday, January 13.

Graham officials sid they are hopeful this move puts them in a better position for Tuesday. Monday students will have off as an observed holiday.