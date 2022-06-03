YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man is dead following a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on Highway 380 in Young County early Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the collision happened on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at around 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 380 in Bryson, located in Young County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing said a 2012 Hyundai passenger car driven by Francisco Cruz, 28, of Graham, was traveling westbound on Highway 380.

Sgt. Buesing said a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling the opposite direction, when for unknown reasons, Cruz crossed the center stripe.

According to authorities, the driver of the Freightliner had no time to make an evasive maneuver, and Cruz was struck head-on.

Cruz was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger in the 18-wheeler were not injured.

Sgt. Buesing said the crash is under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol.

