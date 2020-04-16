Graham man dies in rollover accident

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man dies and two others are injured in a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon outside Graham.

Sergeant Dan Buesing with the DPS said a 2003 Chevy Malibu driven by Jeremy Gilmore, 43, of Graham was traveling east on FM 2179 and could not maintain control on a curve due to unsafe speed.

The car went off the roadway into a ditch and rolled over several times, coming to rest on the roof.

Troopers said Gilmore fled from the scene but was later found by local law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

One passenger, Derek Morgan, 43, of Graham was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A second passenger, Melissa Neff, 32, also of graham, was taken to a hospital in fort worth with serious injuries.