1  of  2
Breaking News
Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Graham man dies in rollover accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man dies and two others are injured in a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon outside Graham.

Sergeant Dan Buesing with the DPS said a 2003 Chevy Malibu driven by Jeremy Gilmore, 43, of Graham was traveling east on FM 2179 and could not maintain control on a curve due to unsafe speed.

The car went off the roadway into a ditch and rolled over several times, coming to rest on the roof.
Troopers said Gilmore fled from the scene but was later found by local law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

One passenger, Derek Morgan, 43, of Graham was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A second passenger, Melissa Neff, 32, also of graham, was taken to a hospital in fort worth with serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News