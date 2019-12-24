Graham man flees on bike after breaking into ex-wife’s home

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man is arrested after police say he tried to flee on a bicycle after allegedly breaking into his ex-wife’s home and taking items.

Richard Davis is charged with evading arrest and failure to identify himself.

Officers say they went to the 1900 block of 8th Street on Sunday morning and a woman said her ex-husband had come in through a window and stolen items from her home. She said he then left on a bike.

Police spotted a suspect riding a bike on Van Buren and say when he saw them he took off.

The officer said he pursued with his lights and siren and the man finally stopped on Seymour Highway and was arrested.

The officer said Davis gave a fake name and birthday, but his driver’s license showed his identity.