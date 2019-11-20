Graham mother of UT stabbing victim settles in civil suit with attackers parents

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Two and a half years after her son was stabbed to death while away at college, a Graham mother feels a sense of closure.

UT Austin student Harrison Brown’s mother, Lori Brown, has settled a civil lawsuit with his attacker’s parents.

Kendrex White was accused of carrying out the stabbing attack in May of 2017, in which three of his fellow students were injured and freshman Harrison Brown, a Graham native, was killed.

Two months after the stabbing spree, a grand jury indicted White on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

But he was found “not guilty by reason of insanity” in December of last year.

Prosecutors say all mental experts involved found White to be insane.

White’s symptoms included hallucinations, hearing voices, thinking he’s being buried alive, and believing he is Jesus Christ.

The lawsuit claims because White had been in and out of the hospital in the days leading up to the attack with signs of mental illness, his parents and his doctors are to blame for not preventing his actions.

Harrison’s mother’s lawyer, Sean Breen, said she brought the civil suit to raise awareness and expose big cracks in Texas’ mental healthcare system that need to be filled.