Graham nonprofits raise critical funds for crisis survivors

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Surrounding areas outside of Wichita Falls are also reaping the benefits of Texoma Gives, and those in Young County two nonprofits joined forces taking over Graham’s downtown square for a day of activities.

Despite the rain and cooler weather representatives with Affirming Texas Families and the Graham Crisis Center set up shop in front of the Graham Chamber of Commerce to raise critical funding to assist families and individuals in crisis

“Everybody has something different whether they are escaping family violence and need counseling or shelter or if they need food or clothing to get back to school,” Graham Crisis Center Executive Director Kathy Partridge said.

Since the ’80s the Graham Crisis Center has provided aid to those in need.

While the Affirming Texas Families looks to empower families, particularly in rural areas where victims may fall through the cracks.

“One in four women are abused one in three children are victims its likely you know somebody who was a victim, so both entities we serve that group we are both free to anybody they don’t have to do anything to pay or anything like that,” Affirming Texas Families Program Coordinator Courtney Shifflet said.

They need funding now more than ever to continue to be a game changer in Young County.

“Communities help support programs that they want to be here so events like this, one helps us bring awareness so people know that we are here so we can help them also for those who want to donate to locate us so we can obtain those donations,” Shifflet said

Money that will help both of their missions to help those in the community with troubles begin to heal and grow.