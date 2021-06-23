Graham officials answer what turned water brown and how it will be corrected

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Like many towns in the area, the City of Graham is dealing with dirty water due to old water lines.

Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson said the moment photos of brown water started being posted on Facebook, city crews went out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to flush the lines to fix the problem.

Anderson said due to budget concerns, flushing these lines is all the city can do.

If you are having issues with your water, you are urged to call City Hall immediately at (940) 549-3322.

