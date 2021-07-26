Graham officials taking proactive steps to keep water supply safe

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Graham Monday announced proactive steps they will soon be taking to combat high nitrate and nitrite levels in the Graham East Water Supply.

According to a post made on the official City of Graham, Texas Facebook page, recent test results of the Graham East Water Supply revealed higher than normal levels of nitrate and nitrite.

The City of Graham is required to sample nitrate and nitrite quarterly in the distribution system, and officials said the latest readings were still below the maximum containment level of 1 milligram per liter.

The highest level of nitrate and nitrite recorded in recent tests conducted June 9 showed a level of 0.4 milligrams per liter.

In order to stop the process of nitrification of the water supply, city officials will conduct a short “burnout” between August 2 and August 16, during which time the disinfectant of the water supply will be changed to free chlorine.

City officials said during this time the chlorine residual will be elevated but still within TCEQ requirements and could give the water a chlorine odor.

According to officials, the process will also cause some of the biofilm to break free and discolor the water due to the City of Graham’s older infrastructure.

If you experience discoloration in your water, please contact Graham City Hall at (940) 549-3322 to have your water flushed.

City Staff will be flushing the entire system during this time.