Graham PD officers seize 112 grams of meth, firearms, paraphernalia

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)—Within just four days, Graham police officers seized 112 grams of suspected methamphetamine, firearms possessed by a felon and drug paraphernalia off the streets.

Between July 6—9, officers seized multiple drugs-related items as well as arrest individuals in connection with the incidents.

In a Facebooks post, officials with the Graham Police Department said officers arrested multiple suspects charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Several officers were involved in the incidents including the K9 officer Vader who has made sizable drugs busts in the past.