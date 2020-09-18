Graham Rotary Club aims to break rubber duck world record this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Rotary Club is gearing up to hold their 3rd annual Duck Derby.

However, it’s turning into something much bigger this year. Organizers are attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest line of rubber ducks in a row. It will take place in the nation’s largest town square.

Residents can adopt a duck, or even multiple ducks to be placed into the world record row along with a chance to win some big money. Public Relations Chair for the Rotary Club, Grant Ingram said they have already sold a little over 10,000 ducks so far and encourages everyone to come out and enjoy all the festivities Saturday afternoon.

“The money that we raise from the duck adoptions goes right back into our community through nonprofits and charities here locally,” Ingram said. “It’s a great way for the community to come get involved, have a chance of winning some great money, being a part of the longest line of ducks in the world, and also give back to the charities and nonprofits.”

Masks are recommended and you are encouraged to practice social distancing. Organizers will be lining up ducks starting at 1:30 p.m. and need as many volunteers as they can get.

The actual event will be kicking off at 4:30 p.m., with free food vouchers for the first 500 people.