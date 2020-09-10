Graham Rotary Club looks to enter world record book with longest row of rubber ducks

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Rotary Club hopes to put the city in the Guinness Book of World Records with the longest row of rubber ducks while giving back to their community

The Duck Derby will be held on Saturday, September 19 in America’s Largest Downtown Square in Graham from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The event will feature free food, live music, and balloon artists.

The Graham Rotary Club needs around 20,000 rubber ducks to beat the current record.

Each duck costs $5, and every duck adoption has a chance to win a prize:

First Place Duck — $5,000 Visa gift card

Second Place Duck — $500 Visa gift card

Third Place Duck — $100 Visa gift card

Dead Duck Last — $250 Visa gift card

Money raised from duck adoptions will help raise money for local charities, including:

Our Daily Bread

Backpack Buddies

Keep Graham Beautiful

GAUW

College scholarships

Coat Drive for the Goodfellow’s Angel Tree

Teacher Appreciation Breakfast

Gear Up Graham

Health Fair

Habitat for Humanity

Dale Wyatt Water Safety

Spivey Hill Challenge

If you’re interested in adopting a duck, click here.