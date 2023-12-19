YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The head football coach of the Graham Steers is calling it a career after earning more victories than any other head football coach in the school’s history.

Officials with the Graham Independent School District announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, that Kenny Davidson will be retiring as the head football coach and athletic director of Graham High School, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“My wife Susan and I have prayed about this, and we feel that now is the right time to step away from coaching,” Davidson said in a statement. “We are very family oriented and this will give us more time to spend with our adult children and our grandchildren.”

According to the Facebook post, Davidson spent 43 years as a coach at several different schools, spending the last 19 of those years at Graham High School.

During the 2009 season, Davidson served as the defensive coordinator for the Steers. The same year, Graham advanced to the UIL Class 3A Division II State Championship game, where they fell to Carthage by a final score of 13-12 after the Bulldogs stopped a 2-point conversion attempt that would’ve given the Steers the lead with 1:22 left in the game.

The following year, in 2010, Davidson took over the reins and became the head coach of the Steers. Graham made the playoffs every year Davidson was the head coach and advanced to the UIL State Semi-Final round five times.

Davidson finishes his time with the Graham Steers with a record of 130-46, making him the winningest head coach in the program’s storied history.

“We have loved every minute of our time here,” Davidson said. “This is an amazing community with great kids that are fun to be around and to coach. Once my tenure here is done I will miss the day-to-day interaction with the kids and also the coaching staff.”

Officials with Graham ISD said they will be accepting resumes for the new head football coach of the Steers through mid-January 2024 with the intention of naming Davidson’s replacement by the end of January 2024.