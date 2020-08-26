Grand jury dismisses charges against man with aggravated assault history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has two aggravated assault charges related to an alleged stolen vehicle dismissed by a grand jury.

Eric Andrew Bacon, 36, was charged in May with two counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury.

A recent grand jury decided not to indict Bacon on those charges.

The two charges came after police said Bacon attacked two victims attempting to recover their stolen car.

According to police, the victims said Bacon stole the vehicle on Professional Drive and it was found in Bacon’s driveway on 7th Street.

Police said the victims said Bacon came out of his house swinging a brick at them, but they got it away from Bacon after a struggle.

Witness testimony corroborated the victim’s accounts.

Bacon has six other cases pending, including another aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident in which officers said Bacon beat his common-law wife with a pipe.

According to authorities, the victim was hit multiple times in the head.

Court records show two convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 34 total cases filed.