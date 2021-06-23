Grand jury indicts alleged gas pump car thief

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old man is indicted by a Wichita County grand jury on four charges of thefts of vehicles while owners were inside stores paying for gas.

The four thefts Matthew Drullinger is charged with all allegedly happened in less than a month.

The description of the suspect in a theft from a 7-Eleven on Grant in April led officers to think of Drullinger because he was a suspect in similar thefts.

The victim said it was his loaner vehicle from a dealer. He said when he came out of the store, he saw a man getting in the vehicle at the fuel pumps and drive off before he could stop him. They showed the victim a photo lineup and he picked out Drullinger.

Two days before this theft, a woman had her Dodge Ram truck stolen from the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Central Freeway. Surveillance video shows the owner leaving the truck running to go inside and a man gets in the truck and drives off.

Another charge against Drullinger came after three men called police and said they had a man detained on Avenue C who had just stolen a truck at the Stripes on Broad.

When police arrived, they found Drullinger with a ripped-up shirt and three men yelling at him. The men said when they caught up to him, he took off running and they chased him down.

After his arrest, Drullinger was also charged with the theft of a car from the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Central Freeway. Police said the driver left it running while he went in the store and it was gone when he came out. That car was recovered after a tip from an informant.

Police said they got fingerprints from one stolen vehicle that match Drullinger’s.

Drullinger has three previous arrests for burglaries, including one for which he was convicted of in which he and another man broke into Drullinger’s stepmother’s house and stole a bank bag full of jewelry.