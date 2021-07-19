Grand jury indicts father for murder of son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is indicted for allegedly stabbing his son to death in April, the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

60-year-old Randy Russell remains jailed on a half-million-dollar bond. Russell is charged in the murder of his son, Chadrick Russell, on April 22, in the 5900 block of Kemp.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to the affidavit, Russell called 911 and said he had stabbed his son and needed an ambulance. During the call Russell stated his son was “coming at him with bodily injury” and he had to stab him.

When police arrived and asked Russell what caused the argument that led to the stabbing Russell said he didn’t know for sure. He told police the two stopped at a bar to have a few beers, went to a casino, then returned to the bar and had more drinks.

Russell said when they got home Chadrick kicked the door off its hinges as he walked into the kitchen and Chadrick began pulling at a kitchen drawer. Chadrick then allegedly hit his father in the head with the drawer.

When he went to sit in a chair Russell said Chadrick came and stood over him. That’s when Russell said he stabbed him one time in the chest with a pocket knife and immediately called 911. The affidavit stated police on scene believed Chadrick suffered multiple stab wounds.