Grand jury issues “sealed” indictments for WF man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 51-year-old Wichita Falls man has been indicted with two additional charges added since his arrest in May for indecency with a child and evading arrest.

The grand jury returned five indictments on Paul Beecher Russell, which last week were listed as “confidential” which we understand to mean sealed, although, at this time there isn’t a clear reason why they needed to be sealed when Russel is already in jail.



They are for evading arrest by vehicle and two counts of indecency with a child from May, and two earlier ones now added–two counts of sexual assault of a child.



In May, police said a woman came home early from work and walked in on her husband having sex with a 14-year-old girl in their bed.



She called police and told officers Russell had fled the scene.

A police officer spotted the car Southwest Parkway and began pursuit.

It ended 30 minutes later with a pit maneuver by a deputy’s unit at the Home Zone on Call Field.

The other two indictments allege Russell sexually assaulted a teenage on November 24 last year and again on January 8.

