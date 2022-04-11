JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been three weeks since that EF-3 tornado touched down in Jacksboro.

As the community works to rebuild, there’s still plenty of individuals and groups coming to lend a helping hand like the Grand Master of the Masons in Texas.

That tornado ripped through Jacksboro, leaving behind miles and miles of damage, and while there’s still a ways to go, the town is surely on the right track.

“How the town was torn up completely to come back and see the progress that’s made, to see how the community has come together has really made us proud. Made us proud to be a small part of that larger story,” Grand Master Brad Billings said.

Billings says he was ready to stop by and check on the people of Jacksboro, especially the students, who are currently using the rooms at the Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge as classrooms until the elementary and high schools reopen.

“The students out here seem to be somehow uninterrupted from their regular lives. It was great to see them interacting, great to see them in school like nothing had happened,” Billings said.

Billings says the perseverance and strength that these students and teachers have shown throughout this time has inspired him and reminded him why he chose to be a mason.

“We are always a part of our community. In the bigger towns, it’s not quite as possible, but in the smaller towns where I grew up, like where fort Richardson Lodge is, we always try to be a part of our community and try to be a part of the solution,” Billings said.

While Jacksboro works to move things forward, Billings says he has no doubt they’ll rebuild and come back better than ever.

“Jacksboro strong and they come together as a community. It does the heart so much good to see a community come together like this,” Billings said.

A community with strength and resiliency like no other.

The students will be using the Masonic Lodge as one of the locations for school a little while longer, as district officials say the buildings are still undergoing some inspections.