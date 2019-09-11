Children’s exhibit grand opening at the Museum of North Texas history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The museum of North Texas history announces the grand opening of an interactive children’s exhibit.

The exhibit features interactive elements that tell the story of North Texas. The unveiling of the exhibit will be Sept. 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Executive director, Madeleine Calcote says, “this project has been a dream for a long time, and it has taken countless hours of work by staff, board members and volunteers to get to this wonderful moment.”

The exhibit includes a light-up airplane wall that showcases planes flown at Sheppard Air Force Base and a train engine that kids can play on.

The exhibit is geared towards children age 5-10, but visitors of all ages can enjoy the experience.

The exhibit features artwork created by local artist, Marsha Wright-Reeves.

Reeves says, “I love working with the museum. I have volunteered at the museum since 2013 and this project has been so much fun!”

The grand opening of the children’s exhibit will be held in conjunction with Texoma Gives to illustrate how the museum used their donations from Texoma Gives 2018.

Information on the grand opening is as follows:

Date: September 12, 2019

Place: Museum of north texas history, 720 Indiana Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

