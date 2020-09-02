Grandfield family seeks answers two months after woman’s disappearance

Barbara Witt said loved ones last saw 24-year-old Stormi Rodriquez in Grandfield around June 15, 2020.

GRANDFIELD (KFDX/KJTL) — Two months after a Grandfield woman disappeared without a trace, her family’s hoping someone out there has answers and can help bring her home.

Through word from a friend of Witt’s, Rodriquez was believed to have been spotted in Lawton nearly a month later.

A missing persons report has been filed.

Witt said she’s not giving up hope and just wants her granddaughter to be found safe.

“I don’t know what else to do, I pray a lot, I pray a lot,” Witt said. “I will not lose faith because whatever, there is an answer and I know that God’s still upon the thrown.”

If you know Rodriquez’s whereabouts or see her, contact local authorities. Family believes she could be in the Electra, Wichita Falls or Lawton areas.