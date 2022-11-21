WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After several months of getting the new Grandy’s ready to open, the owners are facing register complications after their soft opening over the weekend.

Co-owner Cary Richie said they’re going to have to push back the grand opening date that was originally set for November 21. Richie said it could be a week or two before opening, and asks that the public be patient during this process.

Despite this bump in the road, Richie said seeing the turnout over the weekend leads him to believe the new restaurant will have no problem being successful.

“Everybody that had access to Facebook showed up and we were way busier than what we ever anticipated. It was a great turnout but it was more than we can handle,” Richie said.

Richie said in the meantime, they’re still hiring for several different positions and are always taking applications. If you’d like to apply, contact Dan Richie at (940) 631-5806.