WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fan-favorite is returning to Wichita Falls.

Grandy’s is moving into the old Harvest Drug location at 3409 McNiel across from Expert Tire and Whataburger.

Local businessman Cary Ritchie said that it will take about six months from start to finish to convert the old building which means Wichita Falls could see the restaurant open sometime in the fall.

The previous location of Grandy’s was at 3609 Kemp Blvd, where Kemp Discount now stands.

