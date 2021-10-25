Grant allows Clay County officials to add second ambulance crew

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Commissioners approved funds to add a second ambulance crew back to Clay County Memorial Hospital.

While they have three ambulances on-hand, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said they had to reduce crews from two down to one after staffing shortages. But now thanks to a Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant, a second crew will return to provide faster response times to various emergencies around the county.

“We’ve got 1,100 square miles, that’s over 700,000 acres for one ambulance to cover, that’s a problem, so the ambulance is kind of like a parachute in a storm cellar. You hope you never need them but if you do, you want to have them,” Campbell said.

The added crew will not cost the county budget any money, meaning, no increases on taxpayers.