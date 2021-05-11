GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Burkburnett woman attacked by dogs

**CONTENT WARNING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS**

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is recovering from the wounds she received after she was bitten multiple times by two dogs last weekend. And, because of two recent confirmed cases of rabies in Burkburnett, concerns about dog and animal attacks have heightened.

Nichole Mercer was attacked while on her lunch break on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Unfortunately, Mercer wasn’t the only victim in the attack.

Mercer said she left Braums in Burkburnett to walk over to 7-11 convience store.

She said after she left the store she was approached by two large dogs that immediately started to chase her. She said when the dogs caught up to her they instantly latched on to her causing injuries seen in the photos.











Mercer said she screamed in pain and that’s when the dogs let her go, then started going after another victim.

“One was very aggressive, that I could tell,” Mercer said. “They both charged and I couldn’t tell which one was biting me because it happened so fast.”

In total, three people were bit by the two dogs.

The owner of the dogs, who is a trucker out of Idaho, was stopping for a meal.

The dogs were captured by Burkburnett Animal Services who have the dogs in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

Normally, if there is a person bitten by a dog, Animal Services would quarantine the animals for 10 days for rabies tests, however, the owner was able to provide vet info for the officers that prove the dogs were vaccinated.

There is still no word yet on if the owner will return to claim her dogs.