Grass fire leads to one vehicle fatality

HARDEMAN CO (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a crash that resulted in a fatality in Hardemon County.

The accident happened on November 26, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 287, approximately 2 miles West of Quanah.

The deceased has been identified as Eldridge Miller, 63 of Borger.

Vehicles were traveling East on Highway 287 when heavy smoke from a large grass fire was covering the highway.

Miller was transported to Quanah’s hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Loretta Miller, also of Borger was transported to Amarillo with injuries.