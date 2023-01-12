This page will be updated as we get more information. Check back often for updates.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A grassfire in Comanche County temporarily closed down roads west of Lawton and Fort Sill.

UPDATE: Thursday, January 12, 11:45 a.m.

As of 11:41 a.m. Thursday, the fire in Comanche County was under control, according to Amy Hawkins with Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management.

Traffic has opened back up at Highway 62 at Deyo Mission Road.

It is unknown exactly how many acres were burnt, or if any structures were threatened.

Hawkins said if you intend on being in the area, please use extreme caution.

A grassfire west of Lawton and Fort Sill has closed down roads while firefighters attempt to get it out.

Deyo Mission Road from Highway 62 to Lee Boulevard and NW Cache Road from Deyo Mission to NW 112th Street are completely closed to traffic, according to Comanche County Emergency Management Specialist Amy Hawkins.

Hawkins said the area is blanketed in heavy smoke with low visibility.

Only emergency responders are allowed into the area, so avoid those roads.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.