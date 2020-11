WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Grayline Research Center in partnership with the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas would like to invite residents to donate to the Holiday Toy Drive.

The event begins Thursday November 19, and will end on December 15. The center is asking that a new unwrapped toy be donated at the Grayline Research Center located at 3300 Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.