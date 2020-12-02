Grayline Research Center hosts toy drive for children

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grayline Research Center officials are hoping to make several kids’ day for Christmas this year but are in need of your help.

Grayline Research Center is hosting a toy drive for the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas. The Children’s Aid Society is a non-profit agency that has been serving the children of North Texas since 1912.

There is a box located out in front of the building located at 3300 Seymour Hwy in Wichita Falls for people to drop off toys at any time and they only ask for you not to donate toy weapons.

The drive lasts until Dec. 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News