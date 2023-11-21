WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Christmas wish lists get longer and wallets get slimmer, an extra boost of cash could be helpful this holiday season.

You could be the winner of a $250 Golden Ticket gift card if you donate blood to Our Blood Institute through Wednesday, November 22.

Not only will one lucky donor find a Golden Ticket in a complimentary chocolate bar, but each donor will also receive a Field’s pecan pie and a “Don’t be a Grinch!” long-sleeved T-shirt.

Plus, blood donors now have the opportunity to earn double Donor Store points until January 12, 2024, by downloading and utilizing the new OBI mobile app.

Because blood donations typically decrease during the holidays, all volunteer donors are greatly appreciated, officials with OBI said in a press release.

“We are truly grateful to our donors who step up during these extremely difficult months for the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant, especially around the holidays. This is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to our selfless donors this Thanksgiving season.”

Our Blood Institute relies on the donations of 1,200 individuals per day to meet the needs of patients in more than 160 hospitals across the nation. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times per year.

Appointments can be scheduled through the app, online or by calling (940) 689-2400.